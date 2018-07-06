Florida Georgia Line "Talk You Out Of It" With New Track

Florida Georgia Line will "Talk You Out Of It" with the release of their new track. The country duo teased the song earlier this week on social media which will also be featured on their upcoming album.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's "Talk You Out Of It" follows their latest single, "Simple," and bonus track, "Colorado." Plus, Florida Georgia Line continues to top the charts with their "Meant To Be" collaboration alongside Bebe Rexha.

Florida Georgia Line recently announced their inaugural FGL Fest which will take place September 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The concert lineup features Cole Swindell, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, and more during NASCAR weekend.

Listen to Florida Georgia Line's "Talk You Out Of It" below.