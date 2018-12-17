Florida Georgia Line Share Top 5 Defining Moments of 2018

Florida Georgia Line may have just had the biggest year of their career to date. The country duo are now taking time to reflect on the last twelve months by sharing their top 5 defining moments of 2018.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's list is just a slice of what the year had to offer them. We hear all about their experience headlining Stagecoach, filming Ridiculousness with Rob Dydrek, and of course their recent Las Vegas residency.

If you're a fan of Florida Georgia Line, you know their collaboration with Bebe Rexha was "Meant To Be." The track has now taken the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart for 50 consecutive weeks while Hubbard says they are excited to continue and "ride the wave" with the powerful song.

Florida Georgia Line are preparing for an even bigger 2019 while introducing their fans to a new era of music. The GRAMMY nominated act will release their fourth studio album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, February 15.