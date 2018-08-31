Florida Georgia Line to Join 'World's Biggest USO Tour'

Florida Georgia Line is set to headline the World's Biggest USO Tour on September 12. The country duo will be joined by actor-comedian Adam Devine, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, and Senior Military Leadership.

Related: Florida Georgia Line Are "Sittin' Pretty" With New Track

The show will take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. and will honor service members. Florida Georgia Line's one-night-only concert at the home base will unite watch parties at USO centers from around the globe.

According to a press statement, "The World's Biggest USO Tour brings an exclusive and immersive look into what drives the USO's 77-year-old mission to strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country."

The livestream of Florida Georgia Line's performance will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Click here for more information and follow the #USOTour2018 on social media for updates.

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! This one is very near and dear to us. Excited to be a part of the "World's Biggest USO Tour" -- @the_USO pic.twitter.com/dEmHcHppip — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018