EXCLUSIVE: What Exactly Makes Brothers Osborne Laugh Until They Cry?

Have you ever laughed so hard that you made yourself cry? Well, we sat down with Brothers Osborne to hear all about the last time they gave each other a good laugh and more during ACM Awards weekend.

John Osborne immediately referred to a video he had watched on YouTube. Although this had taken place few years back, it's still something that puts a smile on his face today.

T.J. Osborne was quick to jump in while pointing out something recent that all of America had to witness on television. Awkward.

Brothers Osborne won the ACM for Vocal Duo or Group of the Year at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The country duo's sophomore record, Port Saint Joe, drops April 20.