EXCLUSIVE: What Do Kane Brown and Brett Young's Tattoos Have in Common?

April 23, 2018
Lauren Hoffman
2018 ACM Awards

Kane Brown and Brett Young may share a bond over music, however, they also have something in common when it comes to their tattoos.

We sat down with the country stars during ACM Awards weekend in Las Vegas to hear all about their ink connection and more. It just so happens, Brown and Young have the same tattoo artist, Bubba Irwin.

The "Mercy" singer thanked Brown for introducing him to Irwin due to the great work he has done. "I won't let anybody else touch be ever again now," Young joked. 

In our exclusive video above, Brown also revealed that his most recent knuckle tattoos are healing pretty nicely as well. You can check out more of the singer-songwriter's ink situation in the photos below.

A post shared by New Album Below ------------ (@kanebrown_music) on

"Where words fail....." ------ MN -- TN

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

Brett Young
Kane Brown
ACM Awards
