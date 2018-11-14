EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, and More Name the Future of Country

With all of the new country babies coming in 2019, we were in need of some help in the name department. We are putting the future of the genre in the hands of Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, and more.

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton are all expecting a new bundle of joy next year. We're hoping they'll at least consider our suggestions which range from Firecracker, Puck, Beam, and even Yourman-- get it?

We believe these names could be used for either a boy or a girl and it seems the artists are pushing for their very own to be picked. The country stars also shared personal suggestions while some took it to the next level.

"If you're out there and want to name your kid avocado, it's probably the right time," Combs said.

Prior to the CMA Awards tonight (November 14), we think this list should get to Underwood herself. Rumor has it, the "Cry Pretty" singer will reveal the details of the gender live from Nashville.