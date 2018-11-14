EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, and More Take Part in Our Tennessee Whiskey War

Cheers!

Are you Team Jack Daniel’s or Team George Dickel?

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards are tonight and prior to the show, we need you to weigh in on our Tennessee whiskey war. We are ready to settle this once and for all with the help of Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum and many more of your favorite country stars.

Related: Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young Share Their Go-To Nashville Hot Spot

While most of the artists revealed whose side they're on, some even took a shot for us to prove it. We even stumped Chase Rice, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, among others with some whiskey trivia as well.

Join in on the fight and cast your own vote in our Tennessee Whiskey war below.

Tennessee Whiskey War

Click here to check out all of our exclusive Red Carpet Countdown coverage ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.