EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen's Debut Album 'If I Know Me' Reveals What He's All About

Credits his 'Pawpaw' for inspiring his journey while "Talkin' Tennessee"!

April 26, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

It's time to grab your whiskey glasses because Morgan Wallen's highly-anticipated debut album, If I Know Me, drops tomorrow (April 27).

With the release of his 14-song collection, fans will be introduced to Wallen's Southern rock edge and downhome roots. We're talkin' Tennessee with the rising country star to discuss the inspiration behind the title and new tunes.

"If i know me, then here I am and this is what you get. It made a whole lot of sense and that's what we went with," Wallen shared.

Wallen moved to Nashville three years ago and he's now more than ready for country fans to hear If I Know Me. The Big Loud Records artist first splashed into the country scene with his smash hit, "Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line, in 2017. 

In our exclusive interview above, Wallen reminisces back to special childhood memories that have impacted his lyrics and more. The 24-year-old co-wrote six of the new tracks on the record which will reveal to fans what he's all about.

Morgan Wallen is currently out on the road for his headlining Up Down Tour and will join Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour as a supporting act in May.

If I Know Me Track List:

1. Up Down Feat. Florida Georgia Line

2. Happy Hour

3. Had Me By Halftime

4. Whiskey Glasses

5. Whatcha Know ‘Bout That

6. Redneck Love Song

7. Little Rain

8. If I Know Me

9. Chasin’ You

10. The Way I Talk

11. If I Ever Get You Back

12. Gone Girl

13. Not Good At Not

14. Talkin’ Tennessee

