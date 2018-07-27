EXCLUSIVE: Kenny Chesney Shares Inspiration Behind "We're All Here"

Kenny Chesney's Songs For The Saints album drops today (July 27) and he wants you to know "We're All Here." The song was released as part of the country superstar's brand new eleven-track collection, which is his most personal work to date.

The song, "We're All Here," came to life after the singer-songwriter saw the words we're all here, 'cause we're not all there on a bumper sticker. "It also defines my audience. It defines everyone that's a part of No Shoes Nation," Chesney said.

The exclusive video above was filmed in St. John as Chesney sat down to get candid on the inspiration behind "We're All Here." Chesney's lyrics describe not only his audience, however, it represents his road family, and his life on the island as well.

Shortly after both Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the Caribbean, the 50-year-old set up the Love for Love City Foundation. Proceeds from Songs For The Saints will be donated to the Virgin Islands as part of Chesney's way to give back during the years of recovery ahead.

In the words of Kenny Chesney, whether you have a screw too loose or a screw too tight, check out "We're All Here" below.

