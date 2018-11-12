EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and More Channel Their Inner Emoji

Country Music's Biggest Night is upon us and we want to know how the superstars are feeling. The 52nd Annual CMA Awards have brought out many emotions for those who are attending this year.

Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, Devin Dawson, and more shared with us how they feel by channeling their inner emoji. From the hugging face, face with tears of joy, to the pile of poo, we clearly have a range of current moods ahead of Wednesday night.

After you watch this exclusive interview with some of your favorite country stars, you'll probably be full on heart-eyes or simply star-struck. Just maybe, you'll be hungry and only want to think about the doughnut emoji like Chase Rice.

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of the ceremony hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwod. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.