EXCLUSIVE: Brad Paisley Takes Us to the Rodeo With New Single, "Bucked Off"

Brad Paisley is teaching his fan base a very important lesson while dropping new music today (November 13). According to the country superstar and his brand new single, if you get "Bucked Off," you should always get back on.

“That’s really the trick to life I think. This song is good advice for probably two thirds of my audience on any given concert night," Paisley said.

The CMA Awards host worked with producer Dann Huff to help him get the fresh perspective he needed going into the studio for this track. Paisley's "Bucked Off" was written as a "rodeo metaphor for a breakup song."

Paisley's latest release harkens back to a "rodeo analogy of any sort of relationship." While the single stems from his favorite honky tonk tunes from the 80s and 90s, it is the first of new music since the 46-year-old's 2017 album, Love and War.

Listen to Brad Paisley's "Bucked Off" below.