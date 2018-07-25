Eric Church Opens up on Recent Health Scare

Eric Church revealed on social media July 25 that he is Rolling Stone's new cover story. The country superstar is opening up about a recent health scare he experienced for the first time and more.

During his arena tour last year "Church noticed that his hands were tingling a lot," Rolling Stone reports. Church shared to the magazine that once he returned to his home in North Carolina, his left hand "was not responding like it should."

The photo of Church's Rolling Stone cover was posted to his Instagram earlier today captioned, "This month's @rollingstone cover story features exclusive photos and an interview where Eric reveals a health scare that he hasn't spoken about until now. Read the full interview (don't be misled by the headline) on rollingstone.com and pick up a copy on newsstands soon."

Church went from thinking he had thrombosis of the arm to actually having a blood clot in his chest. The Chief was rushed to the hospital to have immediate surgery to save his life.

According to Rolling Stone, "Church later learned he had a birth defect in which his topmost rib was too close to his collarbone." The "Desperate Man" singer had been suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome and is very lucky to be alive.

