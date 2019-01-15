Eric Church Delivers Honest New Single, "Some of It"

Eric Church's new single, "Some Of It," is grabbing the attention of music fans everywhere. The country superstar's latest release is the second single to come from his sixth studio album, Desperate Man.

Related: Watch Cam and Eric Church Perform ‘Country Music Jesus’

Church's "Some Of It" follows the title track of the project, "Desperate Man," which was first introduced back in October. The 41-year-old's lyrics allow fans to take a look into all of the lessons life has to offer.

“I think it's really interesting that the album took on an identity that allowed ‘Some Of It’ to make it from where it started to where it is now, and it just fit in the dialogue,” explains Church "To me, it made the album.”

The singer-songwriter recently stepped out to pay tribute to the one and only Willie Nelson in Nashville. Together they hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena to perform "Me and Bobby McGee" together.

Eric Church will hit the road later this month for his 2019 headlining Double Down Tour.