Dolly Parton Details ‘Dumplin’’ Film Soundtrack

Dolly Parton has revealed the track list for the upcoming Netflix film soundtrack, Dumplin’. The country icon executive produced the project while also contributing newly recorded collaborations as well as six new original songs.

The Dumplin' film will feature an array of talent including Jennifer Aniston, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Danielle Macdonald, Mavis Staples, and Rhonda Vincent. It was announced back in September that Netflix acquired the motion picture while also unveiling the first recording, “Here I Am” featuring Sia.

Dumplin' tells the story of a plus-size teen who enters into her mother's beauty pageant as a protest which leads to a revolutionary change in their Texas town. Parton along with Barry Mann, Linda Perry, Curly Putman, and Cynthia Well joined forces to write the new catalog for the original motion picture.

Fans worldwide will be able to hear the re-imagined classics by Parton on Netflix and in select theaters December 7. The adaption of Julie Murphy’s novel of the same name was written by screenwriter Kristin Hahn.

Dumplin’ Track List: