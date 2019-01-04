Dolly Parton Celebrates 50 Years as Grand Ole Opry Member
The country icon was inducted on January 4, 1969!
Dolly Parton is celebrating 50 years as a Grand Ole Opry member today (January 4). The country legend was inducted on this day in 1969 shortly after releasing two studio albums, Just Because I'm a Woman and Just Between You and Me.
The night of her ceremony, the 72-year-old hit the stage to perform George Jones' "You Gotta Be My Baby." Today, Parton quickly became a household name known for some of the biggest hits of the genre including "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Coat of Many Colors," and many more.
"For me, the Opry is like the song 'New York, New York' -- if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere," Parton shared to Instagram.
The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the country icon's 50 years of membership on October 12. Parton will take part in two shows on that date to wrap up 'Dolly Week' at the 'Mother Church.'
It was always my dream to be on the @Opry. I actually got to sing on the Grand Ole Opry when I was about 10 years old. I officially became a member back in 1969 and I cannot believe next year I will celebrate 50 proud years of being a member of the Grand Ole Opry! They call it the ‘Mother Church’ because the old @Ryman was a church, but it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes – the church of my heart. For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York’ – if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. I am excited to be coming back home for two shows at the end of Opry's Dolly Week, on October 12, 2019, to celebrate 50 years of membership! Tickets on sale at 11 am CT tomorrow at opry.com! --