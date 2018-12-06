Devin Dawson Takes "Dark Horse" to The Bluebird Cafe

Devin Dawson recently had the chance to perform his new single, "Dark Horse," live at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The country singer is now sharing an intimate acoustic performance of the title-track to his debut album.

Related: Garth Brooks, Devin Dawson, and More Channel Their Inner Emoji

Dawson revealed to the Music City crowd that he's "thankful that it's in the world." The 29-year-old's "Dark Horse" follows the release of "All On Me" and "Asking for a Friend."

"When I wrote 'Dark Horse,' I hoped that one day I'd get the chance to sing it in a setting like the @bluebirdcafetn...Pin-drop silent, historic energy, and probably a little bit of nervousness floating in the air. This video was the moment I got to introduce my new single, & share my story with the town that molded it. Hope y'all dig this acoustic and very simple version Dark Horse from The Bluebird Cafe," Dawson shared to Instagram.

Devin Dawson will hit the road in 2019 for his headlining Stay Off Course Tour with special guest Jillian Jacqueline.