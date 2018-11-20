Danielle Bradbery & Thomas Rhett Share "Goodbye Summer" Music Video

Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett are bringing their latest collaboration to the beach while saying "Goodbye Summer." The track was originally released to country radio back in August.

Bradbery's "Goodbye Summer" duet is the follow-up to her solo "Hello Summer" which is featured on her sophomore album. It was co-written by Rhett alongside Rhett Akins and Jaren Johnston while marking it the third single to come from I Don't Believe We've Met.

"I'm so proud of how this turned out. I hope you feel like you're playing a role in the story while watching. Thanks to everyone who helped bring this vision to life," Bradbery shared to Twitter.

The 22-year-old revealed to Refinery29 that by changing the song "it oddly made more sense." Bradbery's new visual above may say "Goodbye Summer," however, it will have fans focusing on their broken hearts.

Danielle Bradbery will hit the road next year as a supporting act on Kane Brown's 2019 Live Forever Tour.