Dan + Shay Unveil Acoustic Versions of "Speechless" and "Tequila"

Dan + Shay have gifted fans with two new versions of their biggest hits to date. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney unveiled acoustic recordings of both "Speechless" and "Tequila" today (January 10).

The country duo seems to have been listening to their fans after months of begging them via social media. Dan + Shay even thanked their record label for "bearing with the scramble" as they decided to "surprise drop these tunes."

Both of the Dan + Shay tracks are featured on their 2018 self-titled album. The GRAMMY-nominated act's "Speechless" has garnered them their fifth No. 1 and has stayed at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.

we noticed a lot of you wanting an acoustic version of speechless for weddings, so we recorded one. and we recorded tequila. since speechless is #1 at country radio, and tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of tequila, we thought midnight might be a good time to drop both. ❤️ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 10, 2019

Dan + Shay kicked off the month of January with several appearances including a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The guys will hit the road for their 2019 headlining tour in February with special guests Morgan Evans and Chris Lane on select dates.