Country Music Community Remembers Route 91 One Year Later

On Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds wounded during night three of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. One year later, the country music community is gathering together to reflect on the 365 days since the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

The tragedy took place during Jason Aldean's headlining set where he was performing for more than 22,000 people. A gunman opened fire from his hotel room that night on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay changing the lives of country fans forever.

Join country radio, record labels, publishers, among others at 1:05 p.m. ET/ 10:05 a.m. PT today as we take a moment of silence (58 seconds). According to TIME, the "Vegas strip will go dark Monday night as Sin City observes the first anniversary" while "flags across Nevada will also reportedly fly at half-staff" as well.

Thinkin about our Route 91 family today. #vegasstrong -- pic.twitter.com/SbMjoLeBss — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 1, 2018

We sang God Bless America on the #ROUTE91HARVEST stage 90 mins before the bullets flew one year ago today. Remembering the killed and wounded, and reminding myself every heartbeat is a gift from God. Stay Vigilant, America. #SonnyMelton @KayaJones @deejaysilver1 #VegasStrong — John Rich (@johnrich) October 1, 2018

I will never forget the evening of October 1st, 2017. A year ago today people were loving life. They were singing along. Families and friends. 58 lives were lost and thousands were injured and lives changed forever. You will always be in my heart and on my mind. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 1, 2018

Today my prayers go out to everyone affected by last years events. I pray that everyone affected buy this tragedy can find peace from the Lord and comfort beyond understanding. So much love coming from the Akins yo you today. ---- pic.twitter.com/30wB4OwvD0 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) October 1, 2018