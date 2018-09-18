Chris Young Partners With Military Warriors Support Foundation

Chris Young resumed his 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour earlier this month while also partnering with the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The country star recognized two Purple Heart recipients during his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma September 15.

Related: Watch Chris Young Perform "Hangin' on" on 'GMA'

Young presented the wounded heroes each with keys to new mortgage-free homes. Fans of the "Hangin' On" singer welcomed former United States Army Sergeant Michael Williams and retired United States Army Specialist Cody Derryberry to the stage during his recent live shows.

According to a press statement, "both were recognized and honored for their service and sacrifice to our country."

Chris Young has 21 dates remaining during the fall leg of his tour and revealed via Instagram big moves are coming soon in regards to new music. The 33-year-old released his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, in October of 2017.