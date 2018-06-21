Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Introduce 'Outlaw State of Kind' Charitable Fund

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have launched a charitable fund called Outlaw State of Kind. It was founded in 2016 and will support multiple causes that are close to the country star's heart.

Stapleton made the announcement via social media on June 19. According to the Outlaw State of Kind website, it "is administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee."

The "Millionaire" singer's latest project is set to donate proceeds to City of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, March of Dimes, MusiCares, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, VetsAid, and more.

Fans looking to keep track of Stapleton's new fund can follow @OSOK on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here for more information on how you can make a donation to the Outlaw State of Kind fund.