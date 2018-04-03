Chris Lane Performs "Take Back Home Girl" on ‘The Tonight Show' with Tori Kelly

Chris Lane made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon April 2. The country star performed his latest single, "Take Back Home Girl," alongside GRAMMY-nominated artist Tori Kelly.

It was the pair's first time performing the duet together live while making their television debut. The track is featured on Lane's Take Back Home EP and was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, and David Garcia.

Lane's "Take Back Home Girl" was released as the fist taste of new music from his forthcoming sophomore album. The music video featuring Kelly, has over 8 million views to date.

Watch Chris Lane and Tori Kelly perform "Take Back Home Girl" below.