Chase Rice Delivers New Single, "Eyes On You"

Chase Rice has his "Eyes On You" with the release of his new single. The track is featured on the singer's Lambs & Lions album which dropped in November of 2017.

"Eyes On You" follows the 31-year-old's lead single, "Three Chords & The Truth." Rice also recently unveiled a personal video for his track "Amen," and is a personal tribute to his father.

Rice shared the announcement via Twitter just last week saying he's "satisfied with what's next" and that's exactly three words. The singer-songwriter also delivered the live performance video of "Eyes On You" below.

We sat down with the country singer just last year for an exclusive interview to discuss his sophomore record. Chase Rice revealed why "Eyes On You" and his other songs included on Lambs & Lions have a life of their own and more.