The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini Perform "This Feeling" on 'The Ellen Show'

The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (September 26) to perform "This Feeling." The DJ duo and country star have joined forces for a brand new crossover hit.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers released the track earlier this month. It will also be featured on the deluxe edition of Ballerini's Unapologetically album due out October 26.

"I'm such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters. I've covered a few of their songs on different tours and as far as collaborators, they've always been at the top of my list! I'm really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in 'This Feeling', Ballerini shared to her website.

The Chainsmokers will perform live on select dates through 2019 at the XS and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. Kelsea Ballerini is currently a supporting act on Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour and will join Kelly Clarkson's Meaning of Life Tour next year.