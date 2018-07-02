Carrie Underwood's Son Attends His First Concert

Carrie Underwood's most recent concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was a family affair. The country superstar's husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah were her biggest fans of the night June 28.

Underwood shared the photo below which captures her and Isaiah sharing a moment just about 30 seconds before she hit the stage in New Jersey. Fisher also posted an image with the caption "Izzy's first show! He's proud of his momma!" while looking out into the crowd.

The 35-year-old first introduced fans to new music with "Cry Pretty" during the 2018 ACM Awards in April. Underwood will release her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville September 14.

Click here for more news on Carrie Underwood and updates regarding Cry Pretty.