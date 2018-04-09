Carrie Underwood to Perform New Single at 2018 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood is joining the star-studded lineup of performers for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The global superstar will perform her new single live for the first time during Country Music's Party of the Year.

The thirteen-time ACM Award winner shared the photo below to Instagram teasing her fans that new music is coming on Wednesday.

Carrie Underwood is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter" with Keith Urban.

The 2018 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.