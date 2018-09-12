Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerful "Love Wins" Music Video

Carrie Underwood has unveiled a powerful new video for her "Love Wins" track. It is one of three songs to be released so far from the country superstar's upcoming Cry Pretty album.

The "Love Wins" video was directed by Shane Drake and brings fans a colorful perspective on why "we're made to be here for each other." Underwood co-wrote the uplifting lyrics along with David Garcia and Brett James.

Underwood shares, “This song is hopeful. It’s saying no matter who you are, what you feel, what you think, we’re all human beings. We all deserve love. We all deserve respect and we all should try to show that to one another.”

The 35-year-old's sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, will be released September 14. Underwood will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night in support.

Watch Carrie Underwood's "Love Wins" music video below.