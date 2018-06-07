Carly Pearce Shares "Every Little Thing" About Herself: Listen

Not only did Carly Pearce "Hide The Wine" at the 2018 CMT Awards, she also took home the trophy for Breakthrough Video of the Year. The rising country star now wants her fans to know Every Little Thing about her as she answers our fast five questions.

Pearce is just like us when it comes to Instagram, television shows, relationships, and more. In our exclusive interview below, the singer-songwriter even shares which non-country song is currently her favorite as well.

The 28-year-old released her debut album in October 2017 and has since won over the hearts of country fans everywhere. "It's definitely country, but it has this vulnerability yet strength to it," Pearce said of her new music to E!.

Carly Pearce is currently a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back to Us Tour.