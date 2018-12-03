Brett Young's New Song Is Quite the "Catch"

Brett Young's latest release is quite the "Catch" following "Reason To Stay" and his lead single "Here Tonight." It is the third track to be unveiled from the country singer's upcoming sophomore album, Ticket To L.A.

Related: Brett Young Takes 'Ticket to L.A.' for Sophomore Album

“‘Catch’ is about that person who comes along when you least expect it and completely changes all your plans,” Young said. “I think most of us have felt that way at some point - being so captivated by someone that nothing else seems to matter, so I hope fans can really connect with this one.”

The esteemed country act will drop his new album which consists of thirteen new tracks on December 7. Young continues to bring the attention to his personal life with his lyrics while touching on a new theme in the romance department.

In addition, Young has also shared a stripped-down performance of "Catch" which you can watch above. The 37-year-old is currently out on the road for his 'CMT On Tour: Here Tonight' and will appear on CMA Country Christmas December 10.