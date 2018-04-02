Brett Eldredge Establishes The Brett Eldredge Family Foundation
Presents Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital with $60,000 donation!
Brett Eldredge is introducing a new project to his fans. The country star has officially established the Brett Eldredge Family Foundation.
The foundation was created in support of research for a cure and to help children battling pediatric cancer. Eldredge recently made his first donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with a $60,000 check.
Joined by his parents and brother, "The Long Way" singer raised funds during "An Evening with Brett Eldredge" this past holiday season. Eldredge performed tracks from his 2016 Christmas album, Glow, and more.
The passion and love the folks at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital have for their kiddos is UNREAL! So proud to give them this check from The Brett Eldredge Family Foundation...keep going, we’re here for you!
