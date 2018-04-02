Brantley Gilbert Teams up With Pedigree to Help U.S. Veterans

Brantley Gilbert and the Pedigree brand have teamed up together in support of United States Veterans. Throughout every weekend of the country singer's The Ones That Like Me Tour this spring, he will be presenting a Veteran with a companion dog.

“Nothing helps heal like an animal’s love,” said Gilbert. “These dogs aren’t just good dogs, they’re trained to help their veteran, and new companion, cope with stress, memories and triggers people can’t see and provide them with a sense of solid grounding. I am honored that the Pedigree brand agreed to be a part of this campaign, because it’s something I really wanted to do – and they understand so many of the reasons why this is such a good remedy for these veterans.”

Gilbert is a long-time supporter of our servicemen and women who wants to help normalize their re-acclimation. The dogs have been recruited by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, while the DAV identified the veterans.

“These dogs and people are all heroes,” said Gilbert. “Seeing the faces of these vets when their dog comes bouncing into the room melts your heart. I know for these families, beyond being the family’s new best friend, these animals are helping heal things for these soldiers in ways nothing else can.”

Pedigree will provide transportation for each canine with Custom Canine Unlimited and is even gifting them with a one-year supply of dog food.

Watch below!