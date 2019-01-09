Brad Paisley's "Bucked off" Video Inspired by Real-Life Breakups

Brad Paisley's newest single, "Bucked Off," is nothing short of good advice. Now, the country superstar is bringing his lyrics to life while taking inspiration from real-life video submissions.

The visual was filmed at Tootsie's on Lower Broadway in Nashville and also features clips of his fans and their personal breakup stories. Paisley's "Bucked Off" may be humorous, however, it take us straight the rodeo.

Paisley co-wrote the track alongside Chris DuBois and Kelly Lovelace giving us a "rodeo analogy of any sort of relationship." It is the first of new music since the 46-year-old's 2017 album, Love and War.

