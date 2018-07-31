Brad Paisley Pays Tribute to Roger Miller With "Dang Me" Cover

Brad Paisley will be a part of the upcoming album, King of the Road, which drops August 31. The two-disk tribute to Roger Miller will include a cover of "Dang Me" by the country superstar.

King of the Road was co-produced by Miller's son, Dean Miller, alongside Barnum Wright, and will consist of 31 tracks. Fellow artists enlisted for the upcoming project include Eric church, Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, and more.

According to Rolling Stone, Miller was "influential for his extraordinary songcraft and revered for his offbeat humor." The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee's "Dang Me" was released in 1964 and quickly became a chart-topping hit.

Listen to Brad Paisley's cover of "Dang Me" below.