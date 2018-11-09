Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Talk 2018 CMA Awards on 'GMA'

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards together for the eleventh time on November 14. The ceremony featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air live on ABC.

Related: Country Music Baby Roundup with Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and More

The duo has brought viewers plenty of laughter over the years while celebrating Country Music's Biggest Night. What's their favorite part of working together? Well, having a big hand in writing the script for the show has a lot to do with it.

One thing fans always look forward to every year is Underwood's outfit changes. While she's taken part in several fittings already leading up to Wednesday night, she's not quite sure if she'll be able to do it this year with a baby on the way.

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan tried their best to have the "Cry Pretty" singer announce the gender this morning during their appearance on Good Morning America. We'll just have to leave that up to Paisley to leak during the CMA Awards-- hopefully.

Click here to follow our 2018 CMA Red Carpet Countdown.