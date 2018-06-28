Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, and More Speak out on Social Media Impostors

Unfortunately, social media impostors have been a huge problem for many country artists. Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Maren Morris, and many more are now speaking out.

The video below was released via Shelton's YouTube page titled, 'PSA: Imposters On Social Media.'

"Every day we notice more and more people pretending to be artists on social media and tricking fans into invasive situations. We want to set the record straight," Team Blake Shelton shared to Twitter.

A website called Nashville For Social Media Safety has also launched in order to help fans become more aware of who they are communicating with. Old Dominion, Kip Moore, and Jon Pardi are letting you know if there's no verified blue check mark on their social media accounts, it is an impersonator.

Warning: The video contains some NSFW language.