Additional Performers & Presenters Announced for the 2018 ACM Awards

Additional performers AND presenters have been announced for Country Music's Party of the Year.

It was revealed today (March 29) that Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, and Jon Pardi will all take the stage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards April 15.

Previously announced performers include Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris.

A list of presenters has also been shared featuring country artists Cam, Dustin Lynch, and Kiefer Sutherland, The Ranch co-stars Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher, SEAL Team co-stars David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, and Max Thieriot, The Talk host Eve, as well as Drew Brees, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn, and Lindsey Vonn.

Reba McEntire will return as the host this year to honor the biggest names in country music. The 2018 ACM Awards will mark the music legend's fifteenth time hosting the ceremony since 1984.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.