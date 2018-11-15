52nd Annual CMA Awards: Complete Winners List

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards took over Nashville November 14 to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night. Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton are just a few of the superstars that walked away with a top honor of the evening.

Urban received quite the surprise while be named 2018 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. The 52-year-old previously won in this category back in 2005 and was shocked to hear Lionel Richie announce his name live from Music City.

.@KeithUrban's #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech got us like ------ pic.twitter.com/yn6k9N5DB7 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

Kacey Musgraves stunned the crowd garnering her the award for Album of the Year following the success of her album, Golden Hour. She is the first female to win in this category since 2014.

Check out the complete winners list below.

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Single of the Year: "Broke Halos"-Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: "Broken Halos"- Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year: "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"- David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: Thomas Rhett- "Marry Me"