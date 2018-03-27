© SIPA USA

2018 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

March 27, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

The 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees were announced today (March 27) by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Nashville.

Johnny Gimble, a Western Swing fiddler, was selected as the inductee this year in the Recording and/or Touring Musician active prior to 1980 category. According to The Tennessean, "he was an in-demand session player" in Music City and "had his own local television show, Johnny Gimble and the Home Folks."

This year's Veterans Era Inductee is "Country Sunshine" herself, Dottie West. She earned her first Top 10 single, "Here comes My Baby," in 1964, and was the first-ever Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy Award recipient, reported The Tennessean.

Ricky Skaggs has been selected as the 2018 inductee in the Country Music Hall of Fame's Modern Era category. This "Country Boy" won CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1985 and is currently the frontman of the country band, Kentucky Thunder.

The official induction will take place in October at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater. Check below for the official announcement.

