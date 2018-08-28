2018 CMA Awards Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards were announced today (August 28). Luke Bryan, Sugarland, and Dan + Shay all appeared on Good Morning America live from Music City at Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge to share the exciting news with their fellow country artists.

Chris Stapleon leads the pack garnering 5 nominations while Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, and Dan + Shay each received three. Returning for the eleventh consecutive year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out the full list of 2018 CMA Awards nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO​

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Brett Young

Midland

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Broke Halos"-Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem"- Midland

"Drowns The Whiskey"- Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

"Meant to Be"- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line-

"Tequila"- Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Body Like A Back Road"- Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Broken Halos"- Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

"Drowns The Whiskey"- Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

"Drunk Girl"- Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

"Tequila"- Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man"- Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

"Dear Hate"- Maren Morris Feat. Vince Gill

"Drowns The Whiskey"- Jason Aldean Feat. Miranda Lambert

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright"- David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

"Meant to Be"- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR