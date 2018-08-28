2018 CMA Awards Nominees Revealed
The ceremony will take place live from Nashville November 14th!
The nominees for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards were announced today (August 28). Luke Bryan, Sugarland, and Dan + Shay all appeared on Good Morning America live from Music City at Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge to share the exciting news with their fellow country artists.
Related: Luke Bryan Strives to Be a Positive Face for Country Music
Chris Stapleon leads the pack garnering 5 nominations while Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, and Dan + Shay each received three. Returning for the eleventh consecutive year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Check out the full list of 2018 CMA Awards nominees below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Sugarland
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Chris Janson
- Brett Young
- Midland
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Broke Halos"-Chris Stapleton
- "Drinkin' Problem"- Midland
- "Drowns The Whiskey"- Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
- "Meant to Be"- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line-
- "Tequila"- Dan + Shay
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Body Like A Back Road"- Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- "Broken Halos"- Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
- "Drowns The Whiskey"- Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
- "Drunk Girl"- Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
- "Tequila"- Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- "Burning Man"- Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
- "Dear Hate"- Maren Morris Feat. Vince Gill
- "Drowns The Whiskey"- Jason Aldean Feat. Miranda Lambert
- "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"- David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
- "Meant to Be"- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Sugarland Feat. Taylor Swift- "Babe"
- Carrie Underwood- "Cry Pretty"
- Chris Janson- "Drunk Girl"
- Thomas Rhett- "Marry Me"
- Dan + Shay- "Tequila"