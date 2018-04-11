2018 ACM Awards to Debut 'ACM Flashbacks' with Superstar Collaborations

The Academy of Country Music will debut 'ACM Flashbacks' at the 2018 ACM Awards Sunday night. This year, the live telecast will honor three iconic songs from 1993 with superstar collaborations.

Toby Keith and Blake Shelton will perform Keith's No. 1 debut single, "Should've Been A Cowboy." Alan Jackson will be joined by Jon Pardi to perform Jackson's ACM Award-winning hit "Chattahoochee." Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson will hit the stage together to perform Reba's GRAMMY Award-winning hit "Does He Love You."

Other collaborations to be featured during Country Music's Party of the Year include Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina performing "What Ifs," Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performing Urban's "Coming Home," and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line to perform their chart-topping hit "Mean to Be."

Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, and Chris Young have been added to the previously announced lineup of solo performances by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris.

A list of presenters has also been shared featuring country artists Cam, Dustin Lynch, and Kiefer Sutherland, The Ranch co-stars Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher, SEAL Team co-stars David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, and Max Thieriot, The Talk host Eve, as well as Drew Brees, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn, and Lindsey Vonn.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.