2018 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place April 15 live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena. Reba McEntire returned to host the ceremony for the first time since 2012 brining all of your favorite stars together for Country Music's Party of the Year.

Jason Aldean took home the top honor of the night as your Entertainer of the Year. The 2018 ACM Awards marked the "Rearview Town" singer's fourth consecutive win in this category.

The country music family remained Vegas strong throughout the night while paying tribute to the lives lost during Route 91 Harvest. It was an emotional evening for the fans and artists while viewers received several powerful performances.

Check out the complete WINNERS list below

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Midland

Album of the Year: From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Single Record of the Year: "Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year: "It Ain’t My Fault" – Brothers Osborne

Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins

Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" – Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood