Top 5 Country Anthems To Kick Off Summer

Today is the official start of summer 2018! Start it off right with our top 5 hand-picked country songs to jam out to this summer! Listen, then vote for your favorite below.

Okay... so we actually couldn't narrow it down to 5, so here's 7!

Thomas Rhett - "Die A Happy Man"

'Cause all I need this summer is your crazy love.

Old Dominion - "Snapback"

Are you burnin' a hole in my pocket is that just the sun?

Little Big Town - "Day Drinking"

Everybody wants to be doing a little of this!

Sam Hunt - "Body Like A Back Road"

"Got hips like honey, so thick and so sweet."

Kenny Chesney - "All the Pretty Girls"

You know Kenny and Thomas Rhett are acually going on the road together, right?

Thomas Rhett - "T-Shirt"

When you walk up the stairs and the neighbors say "keep it down," turn this summer anthem right back up!

Little Big Town - "Summer Fever"

Obviously.

BONUS: Sam Hunt - "House Party"

Just our favorite song to finish the list - nothin' like moving the furniture out of the way and having a good old house party, am I right?

Tell us which song is your summer favorite!

What song will you be kickin'?

Share these feel good country summer jams with your best friends!