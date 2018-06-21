Miranda Lambert 'Drinks, Cusses & Breaks Hearts'

Gearin' up to go on 'The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, her tenth tour to date, superstar Miranda Lambert has some words to the wise.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts,” she dished to HITS Magazine after recently sitting down for a heart to heart interview. Heartbreak tends to be the most powerful drive for any artist to write songs. It is no different for Miranda.

She says “2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before. It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me.” From her quite public divorce with Blake Shelton to her break up with Anderson East after just two years, Lambert has certainly had her fair share of heart break. More than enough to be able to write a love song.

She says music is an outlet for her and that she hopes her music will help others going through similar situations.

"I'm willing to say whatever I need to say so people understand. I’m hoping my story's their story because everybody's had s*** in their lives," Lambert says. "I’m just thankful I get a voice to speak about it."

So, go ahead, get it girl! Cuss, drink, and break hearts as much as you want! We'll keep rootin' you on from the stands!