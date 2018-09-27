Here's What's Leaving Netflix in October

A new month means a whole new selection of shows and movies to binge watch!

With the arrival of great titles like Anger Management, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Billy Madison, and Black Dynamite, some great titles also must depart.

Titles including Full Metal Jacket, The Rugrats Movie, Red Dragon, and 21 are all leaving before the month of October is over.

Here's the full list of movies and shows that are leaving Netflix in October.

10/1/18:

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

10/2/18:

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

10/6/18:

The BFG

10/8/18:

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

10/10/18:

Leap Year

10/13/18:

The Nut Job

10/14/18:

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

10/17/18:

Donnie Darko

10/22/18:

The Secret Life of Pets

10/24/18:

V/H/S/2

10/25/18:

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

10/26/18:

Southside with You

10/28/18: