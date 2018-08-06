Gwen Stefani Sings "Hollaback Girl" At Blake Shelton Show

The "Sweet Escape" singer made a surprise appearance at the Watershed Festival over the weekend

August 6, 2018
LA
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive on the red carpet for her grand opening of "Gwen Stefani Just a Girl" residency show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Wednesday, June 27, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© Sipa USA

Gwen Stefani surprised an entire crowd of Blake Shelton fans at the Watershed Music and Camping Festival that went down in George, Washington right before the weekend.

The "Sweet Escape" singer took the stage midway through her boyfriend's headlining set Friday evening and really stole the show. (Sorry, Blake!)

Watch the Shelton crowd go "BANANAS" in this video from the festival:

So about last night... -- @gwenstefani @blakeshelton

A post shared by Watershed Festival (@watershedfestival) on

