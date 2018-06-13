ATTN: Free Food at Taco Bell!

Are we going? Uh… YUHHHHHH!

Are you ready for a free Doritos Locos Tacos? Stop by Taco Bell today only from 2-6 PM to steal yours. Terms: https://t.co/F4C6tjpIQM pic.twitter.com/rjwz3OXn6W — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2018

Today only, you can pull up to any participating Taco Bell from 2-6pm and “steal” a taco. It’s part of their #StealATaco promotion running throughout the entire duration of the #NBAFinals.

It's that time of year again. -- If a road team steals a win in the #NBAFinals, everyone in America scores a free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBOtr5K pic.twitter.com/ukmV2MTOt4 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 30, 2018

Shout out to the Golden State Warriors for beating the Cleveland Cavaliers (literally) 4 times in a row, most recently 108 – 85.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. -- That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

WATCH this:

Well, we know where we’re going for lunch! And it looks like the NBA does too:

The Road Team Stole A Game, Now You Get a Free Taco on 6/13 from 2-6PM! #StealATaco #TacoBellPartner pic.twitter.com/K2GDLrZpTF — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2018

You can only get this deal today, Wednesday June 13th, 2018 (aka extended Taco Tuesday), so don't miss out on free food! You don't even have to buy anything!

If you want to read all of the legal jargon on Taco Bell’s website, cick here.