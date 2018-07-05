Shania Twain Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her 'Now Tour'

Legendary superstar Shania Twain on her own is worth paying top dollar to see live, but seeing this latest tour may be as close to priceless as you can get.

Roughly two months into her Now Tour, Twain has graced tens of thousands of fans with an entourage of finely tuned musicians, dancers, and crew members, as well as an elebaroate stage production that no fan should miss out on. Of course, nothing about this tour comes easily. It takes a lot of moving parts and hard work to make this tour Shania's most can't-miss yet.

Earlier this month, Shania shared an incredible behind-the-scenes video of how everyone got together to create an amazing fan experience. Check it out: