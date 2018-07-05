Florida Georgia Line Tease New Music

The upcoming track will join "Simple" on duo's next album

July 5, 2018
Kyle McCann
Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium.

Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida Georgia Line have new music coming by the end of the week. 

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will follow-up "Simple" (and "Colorado," which was released at the same time as "Simple") with a new track for you all on Friday (July 6).

The guys kept it short and sweet on Twitter to let fans know:

The new track will be part of FGL's upcoming album, though we still don't know when that'll be released.

Meantime, Hubbard and Kelley conitnue to tear up the charts with both "Simple" and their monster collaboration with Bebe Rexha on "Meant to Be."  

