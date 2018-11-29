Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in December

You'll have to get your 'Air Bud' and 'Sons of Anarchy' binges in real soon

November 29, 2018
Kyle McCann
MONTREAL, CANADA - NOVEMBER 15, 2017: Netflix Sign In and free trial page on LG TV. Netflix is an American entertainment company founded by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph on August 1997, in CA USA

© Dennizn | Dreamstime.com

Ever see something on Netflix and think, "I'll just watch that next week," but then you never get around to it? Of course you do, we know it, and that's why we're here for you.  

Related: Everything Coming to Netflix in December

With so many amazing new arivals hitting Netflix in December, the streaming giant needs to get rid of a few titles. And since we want to make sure that you can get in every last second of binge-watching in, we compiled a complete list of every movie and television show leaving Netflix in December.

Enjoy... while you still can:

12/1/18: 

  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • Groundhog Day
  • Happily N’Ever After
  • Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
  • Hellbound: Hellraiser II
  • Hellraiser
  • Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 1-7
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Spy Hard
  • Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
  • Swept Under
  • The Covenant
  • The Game

12/4/18:

  • Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
  • Air Bud: Spikes Back
  • Air Bud: World Pup
  • Air Buddies
  • Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
  • Spooky Buddies
  • Tarzan & Jane
  • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
  • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
  • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Tinker Bell
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

12/7/18:

  • Trolls

12/10/18: 

  • Battle Royale
  • Battle Royale 2
  • Teeth

12/15/18: 

  • Step Up 2: The Streets

12/16/18:

  • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

12/17/18:

  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

12/19/18:

  • Ip Man: The Final Fight

12/20/18:

  • Disney’s Moana
  • Food, Inc.
  • I Give It a Year

12/22/18:

  • Spotlight

12/25/18:

  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

12/31/18:

  • Troy
Tags: 
Netflix
December