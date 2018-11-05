KMLE's Not So Silent Night

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is proud to present the 7th Annual Not So Silent Night at Talking Stick Resort!

This isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill, sit-around-the-fire-singing-classic-holiday-tunes type of show… we are going to ROCK your little holiday socks off! Kick-off the holiday season with a few of KMLE’s buddies including Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Carly Pearce, Brandon Lay, Tyler Rich, Riley Green and Austin Burke!



Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort, Arizona’s top gaming and entertainment destination, offers an always-exciting assortment of choices for the ultimate experiences. From international headliners in the famous Salt River Grand Ballroom to more intimate performances in the Showroom or even the new outdoor venue at the Pool, you will find it all here. Visit talkingstickresort.com to see a full lineup of all your favorite shows and upcoming events.



Earnhardt Auto Centers

The Earnhardt family opened our first dealership in 1951. Back then, everyone had their names on their buildings. Today, you won’t see many family’s names left. Sure Earnhardt Auto Centers has grown, but one thing hasn’t changed… we’re all family! With 18 convenient locations in the Valley, Earnhardt Auto Centers continues to be the premier destination for all things automotive. It’s our signature “No Bull” difference, world-class pricing and VIP customer service that makes customers for life. At Earnhardt Auto Centers you’re family! Choose from an extensive selection of new, used and certified pre-owned models from all the leading automotive brands. We also offer custom body work, automotive service and financing. If you’re looking for an easy, straightforward approach to the car shopping process we invite you to stop by and see us at any Earnhardt Auto Centers location. Experience the Earnhardt Auto Centers difference today.

A & E Auto Glass

At A Show us your cracks and get $140 cash back! A&E Auto Glass has the largest cash back in the valley with any insured windshield replacement! But there’s more! Don’t miss your chance to WIN VIP tickets to KMLE 107.9’s NOT SO SILENT NIGHT concert. Call (480) 228-5390 or go to A-Eautoglass.com to schedule your appointment and enter to win a VIP experience!

Desert Autoplex RV

Desert Autoplex RV is one of the top RV dealerships in the country, carrying models from brands like Newmar, Coachmen, Dynamax, Sundowner Trailers, Forest River and Forest River. Desert Autoplex RV is here for recreation, carrying RVs, horse trailers, cargo haulers, utility trailers, car haulers, pro-grade toy haulers, boats and more.

Customer service is our top priority at Desert Autoplex RV. Desert Autoplex RV offers the lowest prices and the best service. Our state of the art service department is here to help keep your RV in the best condition possible and running like the day you bought it. Desert Autoplex RV is located just east of Gilbert Road off Main in Mesa or online at Desertautoplex.com. Desert Autoplex RV, family owned and operated! A better way to do business.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s original craft vodka. Distilled from corn and naturally gluten-free. Crafted to be savored responsibly.

Hang the Lights

Looking to WOW the neighbors, office or event attendees this holiday season? Call Hang the Lights for interior and exterior décor! Visit hangthelights.com or call 602-390-9001.



St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.